Newcastle Intermediaries launches new remortgage range

Newcastle Intermediaries has launched two new fee-free remortgage products.

The two-year fixed rates are available from 1.90% at 60% LTV and 1.99% up to 80% LTV, both with the option of £750 cashback or free standard legal fees.

The products come with a free standard valuation, 10% overpayments per annum and early repayment charges of 2% until September 2021 and 1% until September 2022.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “With the housing market slowing down significantly due to the restrictions imposed around the coronavirus outbreak, we’re seeing some buyers and sellers forced to put their plans on hold. However, markets have moved to support an increase in remortgage queries as existing borrowers search for competitive deals upon maturity to take advantage of historically low rates.

“Now more than ever, homeowners want their money to go further and we want to give them flexibility and a potential opportunity to reduce their monthly mortgage payments. That’s why we’re pleased to launch these fee-free remortgage products with a choice of either free legal fees or £750 cashback, and we’re confident they represent a competitive option for a range of remortgages.”