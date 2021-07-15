Newcastle Intermediaries reduces 80% LTV rates

"We’re seeing a downward trend in rates across all LTVs due to a number of factors, including a reduction in market activity with the closure of the stamp duty land tax window in June"

Newcastle Intermediaries has refreshed its 80% LTV mortgage range, including a rate reduction of 0.10% on selected products.

A two-year discounted rate is available at 1.45%, which now represents a 2.51% discount from the lender’s SVR, with a £999 product fee.

A two-year fixed rate fee assisted product is also available at a 2.35%and comes with no product fees, free standard valuation on properties of up to £500,000 and £500 cashback.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re seeing a downward trend in rates across all LTVs due to a number of factors, including a reduction in market activity with the closure of the stamp duty land tax window in June and a tightening of housing supply.

“So to better support borrowers in an ever-changing market, we’re refreshing our 80% range to give brokers and their clients more choice and some really competitive options to suit their needs.”