FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Newcastle Intermediaries resumes physical valuations

Rozi Jones
|
22nd May 2020
Newcastle Building Society

Newcastle Intermediaries has resumed physical property valuations in England, following the lifting of some lockdown restrictions.

The lender’s property risk partner and main valuation panel manager, e.surv, has begun to contact agents or vendors for all current pipeline cases where a valuation has been placed on hold awaiting a physical inspection.

Physical valuations have resumed on properties in England on new build, self-build and owner-occupied homes, only where strict social distancing and safety measures can be met.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said:

“We’re pleased to announce the reintroduction of instructing valuations following the most recent Government recommendations. The safety of valuers and inhabitants is paramount, so we will ensure that we continue to observe social distancing, and maintain a cautious and responsible approach.

“We’re working on the basis of clearing the pipeline first, so the oldest instructions will be prioritised to ensure a fair approach to our customers. Where physical valuations remain restricted, we’ll work to help our customers and will aim to carry out remote valuations where possible.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.