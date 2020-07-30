Newcastle relaunches joint mortgage sole proprietor product

"We know that for many would-be home buyers, circumstances will have changed over the last few months, meaning a re-think and possibly a different approach when it comes to their borrowing."

Newcastle Intermediaries has relaunched its joint mortgage sole proprietor product.

Joint mortgage sole proprietor (JMSP) allows the applicant to apply for a mortgage using the supporting income of a family member and mortgage affordability is calculated using income from both the occupying and non-occupying borrower. Although the mortgage will be in joint names, the occupying borrower will own the property and will be the sole name on the title deeds.

Newcastle's two-year fixed rate JMSP is available at 2.95% with £500 cashback, free standard valuation, and 10% overpayments per annum.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We know that for many would-be home buyers, circumstances will have changed over the last few months, meaning a re-think and possibly a different approach when it comes to their borrowing. So, we’re delighted to reintroduce our JMSP mortgage to give more options for people wanting to own their own home.

“We’re always looking at innovative ways to help people get on the property ladder, and our manual underwriting approach means we’re able to review each application on its own merits and with our sensible approach, means we can help brokers find the best solution for their clients.

“We’d usually expect these mortgages to be used by parents to support first-time buyer adult children, but the product can also be used to support older generations who would benefit from the support of a family member to continue to live independently.”