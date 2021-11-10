FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Newly rebranded finova adds Metro Bank to lender panel

Rozi Jones
|
10th November 2021
Metro Bank
"It’s great to be able to welcome a large bank onto our panel and I know Metro Bank’s wide range of mortgages and flexible criteria will be an asset to our members."

Metro Bank has joined the lending panel of finova Payment & Mortgage Services, previously known as MCI Mortgage Club.

Club members now have access to Metro Bank’s range of residential and buy-to-let mortgages.

For residential borrowers, Metro Bank will lend up to 95% LTV, offers joint borrower sole proprietor loans and up to four-person mortgages. The Bank lends on second homes and new builds while interest-only and part and part options are also available.

In addition, Metro Bank will consider applicants with a less-than-perfect credit score, 5.5 times income for professional and high earners, large loans and welcomes self-employed and contractors.

Melanie Spencer, head of finova Payment & Mortgage Services, commented: “We have a wide range of lenders on our panel and the addition of Metro Bank now takes us to 70. It’s great to be able to welcome a large bank onto our panel and I know Metro Bank’s wide range of mortgages and flexible criteria will be an asset to our members."

Jeremy Cook, head of corporate relationships of Metro Bank, said: “We are looking forward to working with finova and are more than happy to talk to the club’s members to help with any queries they may have. We have a dedicated mortgage team, a broker help desk and local BDMs around England, Wales and Scotland who are always ready and willing to help.”

