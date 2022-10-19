FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Number of properties for sale up 50%

The amount of houses on the market has risen 50% according to new data from Propertymark.

Amy Loddington
19th October 2022
For sale sold signs house

According to property industry body Propertymark, the number of homes for sale per member branch has risen from 20 to 30 since April.

Propertymark’s figures show that agents have not had this level of homes for sale since March 2021 when it sat at 31 per member branch. However the number of homes for sale then dropped, reaching record lows of just 19 in January 2022.

Whilst the number of homes for sale nosedived, Propertymark says the number of house hunters has increased 'relentlessly', raising house prices.

The number of house hunters registered on estate agents’ books peaked in January and April this year with a noticeable dip over the summer months. In September this figure picked up with an average of 83 house hunters per branch.

Although estate agents' stock is replenishing, figures still stand well below the pre-pandemic average for September of 41 properties available per member branch (2015-2019).  

Nathan Emerson, Propertymark CEO, commented:

“Over August and September, we have seen an increase in people wanting to get their homes valued and sold. This is great news for buyers who have missed out previously. With the economic climate changing, sellers will need to be realistic about the prices they might achieve, but as most people move every 15 years or so they are still seeing a considerable lift in value from what they would have paid.”

