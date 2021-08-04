FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

OMS completes full integration with Selina Finance

Rozi Jones
|
4th August 2021
Neal Jannels OMS
"Our new integration is a huge step forward for Selina’s proposition to brokers."

Broker processing platform, One Mortgage System, has completed a full integration with Selina Finance.

The integration will see OMS users benefit from a two-way DIP facility which offers advisers direct access to Selina Finance’s secured ‘flexi-loan’ without the need to rekey any data.

Selina Finance offers pre-approved credit facilities from £25k to £1m where borrowers can draw and repay funds whenever they choose, without incurring additional fees or penalties and only paying interest on the amount that is outstanding. After the first five years, the outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility reverts to a traditional term loan for the remainder of the term.

Selina’s product can be used as both a term loan and a ‘home equity line of credit’ (HELOC), which can serve consumers with gradual funding needs (e.g. private school fees, large home renovations) as well as lump-sum funding needs.

OMS covers product areas such as residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance and protection. It has already integrated with five platforms - Iress, Twenty7Tec, Hometrack, iPipeline and Knowledge Bank - to provide users with product sourcing, AVMs, protection sourcing and criteria searching.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, commented: “Selina Finance is one of the most exciting digital lenders operating in the intermediary marketplace and with such a flexible and transparent approach to finance, I’m sure it will prove an interesting and unique proposition for our growing userbase. There are many synergies between our respective businesses and we’re looking forward to working closely and learning from such a forward-thinking, technology driven lender.”

Giles Caunter, VP engineering at Selina Finance, added: “It’s been a pleasure working with OMS, and our new integration is a huge step forward for Selina’s proposition to brokers. We look forward to working together on the next APIs and delivering new features across both platforms.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.