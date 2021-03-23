OMS integrates with F4B Network

"We are entering a period where advisers are facing a number of choices when it comes to the direction of their business"

F4B Network has integrated enquiry to completion processing platform, One Mortgage System (OMS), across its proposition.

Members can now access OMS’ CRM system and full workflow solution. OMS covers product areas such as residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance and protection. It has already integrated with four platforms - Iress, Twenty7Tec, iPipeline and Knowledge Bank - to provide users with product sourcing, protection sourcing and criteria searching.

The F4B Network offers a lending panel consisting of mainstream, buy-to-let, specialist and short-term finance lenders, plus an array of protection and GI providers.

In addition, the network also offers full compliance support and a tech package consisting of features such as remote file checking, research tools and a comprehensive PI insurance package.

Steve Swyny, commercial director at F4B Network, commented: “Technology plays a crucial role in any business and as a new entrant into the network arena it was important that we tested a variety of systems to ensure we are best placed to offer a comprehensive solution to our members. We opted for OMS because the platform is highly customisable and has been built with the advice process firmly in mind. This is evident not only in the tech journey but also from the experience and market knowledge of the support team which will provide a robust platform for advisers to streamline their front/back-office processes and generate more business.”

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, added: “It’s always exciting to be involved in any new launch from an early stage and we have worked closely with the F4B Network team to create a solution which we hope will make a real difference to its members.

“We are entering a period where advisers are facing a number of choices when it comes to the direction of their business and the successful integration of technology will prove more important than ever in ensuring their present and future success.”