OMS partners with Nivo to deliver facial recognition ID verification

Rozi Jones
|
11th May 2021
"Despite information security, data privacy and compliance cited as top priorities, a lot of intermediary firms tend to struggle with digital transformation projects."

One Mortgage System (OMS) has partnered with Nivo, a secure mobile messaging platform, to offer facial recognition ID verification.

The system helps to navigate the previous requirement for certified ID, usually provided by a solicitor. ID is verified by using machine learning and facial recognition to check the applicant is the genuine owner of an authentic passport, driving license or national ID card.

As well as being quick to use, the system eliminates human error associated with hard-copy documents and mitigates fraud.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, commented: “We are always looking for ways to streamline the application to completion process for our users and working with like-minded service providers who can add real value to any intermediary proposition.

“Despite information security, data privacy and compliance cited as top priorities, a lot of intermediary firms tend to struggle with digital transformation projects. Nivo is quick to deploy, simple to integrate and the benefits are quickly evident. It’s an exciting product which will speed up and simplify an antiquated ID verification process across a mortgage market which is swiftly catching up to other areas of financial services from a tech perspective.”

Matthew Elliott, chief development officer at Nivo: added: “Lenders and brokers love Nivo because it makes it easy for them to offer the kind of modern mobile experience that customers expect. We’re proud of having over 2,000 5-star app reviews, alongside the speed and efficiency results, which prove that customers want to engage in this way. On the back of this success, our clients are increasingly pushing for the additional value available through hooking customer data gathered via mobile into core systems. There was one week earlier this year where we felt like someone asked us every day about hooking into OMS! So we’re delighted to announce these integrations, and excited about the opportunity to connect more of our features in over the coming months.”

 

