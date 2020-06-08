Online fact finds up 200% during lockdown

"Utilisation of the online fact find has grown by almost 200% in the past two months with more customers completing them in their own time"

HLPartnership has seen the number of online fact finds sent by advisers to clients to complete in their own homes increase by almost 200% since the start of lockdown.

Those using the system are adapting their business models to capture client data by sending an online link via email and a text to a mobile phone which, when combined, gives access to a comprehensive online fact find.

Users of the system can now use data captured in the fact find to pre-populate their mortgage sourcing software. HLP recently partnered with Mortgage Broker Tools' affordability calculator and Twenty7Tec’s MortgageApply criteria search.

Chris Tanner, CEO of HLP, commented: “Over the past five years we have been working closely with our technology partners to deliver a suite of connected platforms which deliver great customer service and business efficiencies for our advisers which have helped them continue to meet high service standards despite the current economic climate. Utilisation of the online fact find has grown by almost 200% in the past two months with more customers completing them in their own time, whilst the system’s tracking of mortgage end dates has meant record numbers of customers are being helped by our members with product transfers or remortgages.

“The upcoming enhancements in our technology roadmap will demonstrate just how much further future thinking can support our advisers. Understanding affordability is key to managing a customer’s expectation of how much they can borrow and the ability to determine how much a lender is prepared to lend through one simple form will create greater certainty and efficiencies. We all know mortgage criteria are becoming more complicated, so having tools to identify which lender will look at a case speeds up the advice process, and finally not having to rekey into a lender’s system reduces administration time.

"The first enhancement to the platform that has gone live is the link to MBT, which will be followed almost immediately after by Criteria Search with MortgageApply to follow. Advisers already have access to integrated Ipipeline and Solution Builder, with work in progress to build general insurance integrations by the end of the year. HLP now has over 660 advisers using its mortgage and protection technology suite.”