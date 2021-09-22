Paradigm adds Castle Trust Bank to lender panel

"We are very pleased to be able to bring on board Castle Trust – one of the key specialist lenders in the sector providing loans to property investors through a variety of product options."

Paradigm Mortgage Services has added Castle Trust Bank to its lender panel.

From today, Paradigm members will secure access to Castle Trust’s specialist range of holiday property and residential buy-to-let products. Castle Trust also works with advisers to find bridging and term lending solutions for their property investor clients.

As long as clients have a UK mortgage footprint, Castle Trust will consider applications up to 80% gross day one LTV from first-time landlords, limited companies, expatriates, and foreign nationals.

Castle Trust also offers ten-year term mortgages up to 75% LTV through its TermTen product with initial fixed rates for two or five years, and the ability to provide a guaranteed exit option on its bridging loans by linking them to its TermTen product, through the bridge-to-let option, should it be needed.

Richard Howes, director of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “Over the course of the past few months we have announced a number of new lender relationships with innovative operators in the market and we are very pleased to be able to bring on board Castle Trust – one of the key specialist lenders in the sector providing loans to property investors through a variety of product options. Our adviser members respond to creativity and flexibility in this space, and Castle Trust fit this bill, with a focus particularly in holiday property, residential buy-to-let lending and, coupled with the ability to link up with bridging options, means landlords and investors are well-catered for. We’re looking forward to working with the Castle Trust team and would urge our member firms to review its product range and the support it offers to advisers.”

Rob Oliver, sales director at Castle Trust, added: “Paradigm is an excellent mortgage club and we’re really looking forward to working with its members and increasing our distribution footprint through this new relationship allowing their DAs firms access to our innovative product range.”