Paradigm adds Dudley Building Society to lender panel

Paradigm Mortgage Services has added Dudley Building Society to its lender panel.

Dudley Building Society lends throughout England and Wales without regional loan-to-value restrictions and specialises in cases which require a manual underwriting approach.

From today, Paradigm members will secure access to the full range of Dudley’s mortgage products covering options for first-time buyers, first-time landlords, expats, self-builders, right to buy, shared ownership as well as lending in, and into, retirement based on how borrowers’ recent credit conduct fits within its policy as opposed to looking at their credit score.

Dudley Building Society will accept up to four applicants and accepts a variety of incomes including from sources such as rental properties, benefits, investments, pensions, trust income, overtime, bonus and commission and a number of others.

The Society also accepts joint borrower sole proprietor and guarantor applications, as well as gifted deposit/equity; 95% LTV mortgages up to £350k are also available.

Richard Howes, director of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “Certain lenders get the fact that there is a whole world of mortgage need beyond vanilla residential and they have tailored their propositions accordingly to deal with all manner of different borrower needs and circumstances. As can be seen from the options available and its individual approach to underwriting, Dudley Building Society is one of those lenders leading the field in this regard, and we are very pleased to be adding it to our panel and offering our member firms access to this innovative lender. We’re looking forward to working with the team at the Dudley to ensure advisers are aware of its product proposition and how it can help the growing number of client who have requirements and circumstances not covered by the mainstream.”

James Green, business development manager at Dudley Building Society, said: “I am thrilled to begin a partnership which will enable Paradigm members to gain access to our products and join us on our journey to serve underserved markets. Specialist lenders have an important part to play in powering lives and we believe our proposition puts us at the forefront of that. Through a shared passion for excellent service and a personal approach I believe that this will be a strong relationship for years to come.”