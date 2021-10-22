Paradigm adds Reliance Bank to panel

"We know our adviser members respond to creativity and flexibility and we believe Reliance Bank fulfil this particularly in the key worker and shared ownership space."

Paradigm Mortgage Services has added Reliance Bank to its lender panel.

From today, Paradigm member firms will have access to Reliance Bank’s full product range including the Bank's full shared ownership and key worker mortgage products.

Lending across England and Wales, the bank offers a full range of flexible mortgages for first-time buyers, homemovers and remortgagors.

Richard Howes, director of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “Over the course of the past few months Paradigm Mortgage Services has announced a number of new lender relationships with innovative operators in the market and we are very pleased to continue this with the appointment of Reliance Bank to our lender panel. We know our adviser members respond to creativity and flexibility and we believe Reliance Bank fulfil this particularly in the key worker and shared ownership space. We’re looking forward to working with the Reliance Bank team and would urge our member firms to have a look at its proposition in general and criteria.”

Gareth Byrne, head of mortgages at Reliance Bank, said: “I am delighted to partner up with Paradigm Mortgage Services; we see this as another important step in the Bank’s journey to help mortgage advisers find our products and services, and be able to provide a solution to their clients’ needs and requirements. More and more people are looking to borrow money in a socially responsible way. That’s exactly what your clients can expect with Reliance Bank.”