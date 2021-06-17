Paradigm appoints director of membership

"Richard is firmly in this mould and, having been with PMS for the last decade, he has huge market knowledge and excellent relationships with advisers, lenders and providers."

Paradigm Mortgage Services has appointed Richard Goppy to the new role of director of membership.

Richard will be responsible for overseeing Paradigm’s membership of over 1,612 directly authorised firms and for driving the recruitment of new firms.

Richard joins Paradigm from PMS where he was most recently head of strategic partnerships, prior to which he held a variety of roles in the intermediary market.

He joined Santander in 1999 as national sales manager in the payments division, later moving to the intermediaries division to become regional manager, where he led the London sales and operational mortgage team.

Richard’s appointment follows the recent announcement of Paradigm's new director of mortgages, Richard Howes, who joins next month and replaces John Coffield, who will retire at the end of August.

Richard Goppy said: “I’m very pleased to be joining Paradigm and excited at the opportunity that Bob has given me. Paradigm has always been a competitor I have admired in our industry for being market leaders in their support of their members and the intermediary market. The chance to work with the Paradigm team and membership and ensure we continue to be market-leading to enhance our relationships with our members is one I couldn’t pass up. I’ve worked in the intermediary sector for nearly 20 years and this next step is the challenge that I was looking for.”

Bob Hunt, CEO of Paradigm Mortgage Services, added: “Paradigm is all about bringing on board highly-experienced individuals who understand the intermediary market and know exactly what makes advisory firms tick. Richard is firmly in this mould and, having been with PMS for the last decade, he has huge market knowledge and excellent relationships with advisers, lenders and providers. Richard’s consultative style and the respect he is clearly held in will certainly stand him in good stead at Paradigm and I know our member firms are getting an excellent advocate for them and their businesses.”