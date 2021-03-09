Paradigm partners with One Mortgage System

"Paradigm members will be able to tap into our platform to help streamline their processes and expand their businesses from day one."

One Mortgage System (OMS), the single-input enquiry to completion processing platform for brokers, has partnered with Paradigm Mortgage Services.

The integration will provide Paradigm members with access to One Mortgage System's CRM system and full workflow solution.

OMS covers product areas such as residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial, and protection. The partnership follows the recent launch of OMS’s front-end B2C system which captures enquiries directly from broker websites and feeds them through into the CRM system.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, commented: “Conversations around tech are constantly evolving and we are seeing a growing number of people realise just how important features such as trust, experience and market expertise are when it comes to choosing the right tech provider for their business. Although we will continue to develop the system, Paradigm members will be able to tap into our platform to help streamline their processes and expand their businesses from day one.

“This partnership also sits well with the OMS ethos as Paradigm offers advisers a far more personal and bespoke experience by challenging existing value chain dynamics and inspiring a new style of relationship between intermediaries, distributors, lenders and providers. We look forward to working closely with such an innovative business as this will help ensure we remain at the top of our game in better supporting our partners and their advisers going forward.”

Christine Newell, mortgage technical director at Paradigm Mortgage Services, added: “Part of our work here at Paradigm is to support our member firms with access to the very best technology which will allow them to work more efficiently, and ultimately get better outcomes for their business and their customers. Their integration with the likes of iPipeline works well for our members who we offer free SolutionBuilder licenses too. OMS has forged a strong reputation in the marketplace in recent times, and I’m sure this new relationship will provide members with access to one of the leading CRM and workflow systems. We’re looking forward to working with the OMS team and to outlining the benefits of the platform to our membership.”