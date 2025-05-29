Speeding up bridging – Practical tips for fast completions

By their nature, bridging loans are often driven by urgency. Whether it’s an auction deadline, a refinance to avoid penalty interest, or a time-sensitive investment opportunity, speed is critical.

However, the reality is that fast bridging isn’t just about how quickly a lender can say “yes.” A quick positive decision can give confidence upfront, but often the biggest delays can occur later on in the process – from enquiry to application, and from offer to completion.

The entire process relies on a number of different parties, including the lender, surveyor, lawyers and, of course, you – the broker. So, what steps can you take to ensure that your client has a better chance of getting, not just a quick decision, but more importantly, a fast completion?

Based on our experience at Castle Trust Bank, where we’ve completed refinance loans in as little as nine hours, here are five practical tips brokers can follow to help deliver speed and certainty for their clients.

1. Get it right first time – The power of a complete and accurate application

The quality of the initial application is one of the most significant factors in determining how quickly a bridging loan can progress. Missing documentation, vague project descriptions, or inconsistent information can introduce unnecessary delays, especially when underwriters have to seek clarification.

Submit a comprehensive application pack upfront, including valuation details, redemption statements and planning documents (if applicable), and proof of income or exit strategy. The more information you provide at the outset, the faster your case can be assessed.

A good broker portal can make this process more intuitive. A platform that prompts for the right data, minimises rekeying, and delivers real-time decisioning can shave hours – or even days – off the timeline. Choose lenders that have invested in technology to streamline the submission journey.

2. Work with a responsive lender – and lean on your BDM

Speed doesn’t just come from process – it also comes from people. Bridging cases are often quirky, involving non-standard properties, complex ownership structures, or unique borrower circumstances. In these cases, having a dedicated BDM or underwriter who can discuss nuances, provide guidance, and make swift decisions is invaluable.

Look for lenders that provide direct access to experienced decision-makers and embrace collaboration. For example, daily underwriter-BDM drop-ins, real-time case tracking, and proactive communication can make the difference between a deal completing on time or falling through.

At Castle Trust Bank, we’ve made it a priority to grow our specialist bridging team, ensuring brokers can always speak to someone who understands the case – and can make things happen.

3. AVMs can expedite valuations

A growing number of bridging lenders are using automated valuation models (AVMs) to establish a valuation on qualifying properties. Usually this means more standard properties where there’s a large amount of comparable data, and AVMs are more frequently used on lower LTV loans. Where appropriate, however, an AVM can help prevent any delays that might be caused by arranging a physical valuation.

4. Dual legal representation can cut out delays

One of the most common bottlenecks in bridging transactions is the legal process. Traditionally, each side appoints their own solicitor, but this can create delays with document exchanges, differing priorities, or poor communication, particularly where one of the firms is less experienced in specialist finance property transactions.

Dual representation, where a single solicitor acts for both borrower and lender, can significantly reduce friction. It eliminates duplication, accelerates document turnaround, and ensures that all parties are aligned from day one.

Of course, it won’t suit every borrower – some will prefer to have their own independent advice – but for those prioritising speed, it can be a powerful tool.

5. Title insurance to avoid search delays

Title insurance is a well-established but sometimes under-utilised tool in property transactions. By insuring against risks that traditional property searches are designed to identify – such as, planning issues, or missing easements – title insurance can allow a deal to proceed without waiting for local authority searches.

When used correctly, title insurance not only speeds up transactions but also enables lenders to proceed on cases that might otherwise seem too complex or high-risk. For brokers, it’s another useful lever when deadlines are tight.

Case Study: Completion within nine hours

At Castle Trust Bank, we recent worked with a broker who approached us with an urgent refinance case that demanded immediate attention. Their client, a professional landlord, was refinancing a £1.3 million loan secured against a large multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) in London. The existing finance arrangement was coming to an end that day, and failure to complete on time would have resulted in the borrower facing hefty penalty charges from their current lender.

Ordinarily, such a tight turnaround would pose serious logistical challenges — particularly around document signing, legal co-ordination, and funding. However, because the case had been submitted with all the necessary documentation upfront and qualified for both dual legal representation and title insurance, we were able to fast-track every stage of the process.

Our internal teams worked hand-in-hand with our legal partner, Russell-Cooke Solicitors, who acted for both the borrower and lender under our dual rep arrangement. This collaborative legal approach meant there was no delay in exchanging documents or clarifying terms – both parties were aligned and able to move quickly.

All required documentation was issued and signed via DocuSign, eliminating the need for any physical paperwork and allowing the transaction to progress without interruption.

Thanks to the proactive efforts of all involved, the loan completed within just nine hours of the formal offer being issued. Not only did this prevent the borrower from incurring financial penalties, but it also gave the broker a standout result that reinforced their client relationship.

Final thoughts

Speed and certainty are what define success in bridging. For brokers, that means taking a proactive approach at every stage of the transaction – from getting the submission right the first time, to choosing lenders that prioritise support and service.

In a competitive market, it’s those little differences in process, people and preparation that turn a good opportunity into a completed deal.