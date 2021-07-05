FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Paragon Bank expands green buy-to-let range

Rozi Jones
|
5th July 2021
Moray Hulme Paragon new
"We’re supporting landlords, helping them comply with Government regulations while making their properties more attractive to prospective tenants."

Paragon Bank has expanded its range of green buy-to-let products with the launch of four further advances exclusively available for properties with an EPC rating of A, B or C.

The four new 80% LTV further advances are available for landlords who have four or more mortgaged buy-to-let properties in England and Wales in their personal names or through a limited company.

Initial fixed rates start at 3.75% and the products are available on single self-contained units (SSCs) as well as HMOs and multi-unit blocks (MUBs) over two-year and five-year terms. All are offered with no product fee, no application fee, and a free valuation.

Paragon Bank's director of mortgage sales, Moray Hulme, said: “With the Government proposing that PRS homes will need a minimum EPC rating of C for new tenancies by 2025 and for all homes in the sector by 2028, we recognise that a number of landlords may need to modify their portfolios.

“This may require significant investment so the financial services sector can play an important part in creating sustainable future. By adding to our product range that offers financial incentives to encourage investment in more energy efficient homes, we’re supporting landlords, helping them comply with Government regulations while making their properties more attractive to prospective tenants.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.