Paragon Bank launches limited-edition buy-to-let range

Paragon Bank has launched a limited-edition buy-to-let range, including two and five-year fixed rates for portfolio landlords.

The four new 75% LTV rates start from 2.75%, are available for both purchase and remortgage and come with free valuations and £750 cashback.

The deals are available across Single Self-Contained (SSC) units and Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

Two-year fixed rates start at 2.75% for SSCs and 2.85% for HMOs and MUBs, both with a 1% fee.

Five-year fixed rates are available at 3.10% for SSCs and 3.34% for HMOs with a 2% fee.

All four rates are available for personal or limited company borrowing for portfolio landlords with four or more mortgaged buy-to-let properties.

Paragon Bank's director of mortgage sales, Moray Hulme, said: “With the stamp duty holiday tapering down at the end of the month, landlords will be looking for competitive rates as they seek to add new property to their portfolio. We are confident these limited-edition rates will be popular with our portfolio landlord customers seeking to purchase new properties or remortgaging existing deals. The free valuation and £750 cashback should also be appealing to landlords.”