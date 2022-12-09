FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Paragon refreshes range with new 'track to fix' feature

Specialist lender, Paragon, has announced the launch of a new flexible ‘track to fix’ feature as part of an extensive range refresh including new or revised options across portfolio and further advance products.

Related topics:  Finance News,  Mortgages
Warren Lewis
9th December 2022
Moray Hulme Paragon new

According to the lender, the new feature will allow buy-to-let landlords to select a new discounted variable rate mortgage which can be switched to an available Paragon fixed rate switch product at any given time during the term, without incurring early repayment charges.

For portfolio landlords - those with four or more mortgaged buy-to-let properties – Paragon is adding two new 2-year fixed-rate mortgage to its range, with initial rates starting at 4.95%. Discounts on variable rate mortgages have also been revised, with increased discounts on 12-month, 2- and 3-year SVR products.

In addition, Paragon has also new further advance products launched with both fixed and discounted variable rate options available. Selected products include free mortgage valuations and are available on houses in multiple occupation, multi-unit blocks, and single self-contained properties.

Moray Hulme, (pictured) Director for Mortgage Sales, said: “We’re delighted to share our refreshed product range with the market, and are particularly excited about the introduction of a ‘track to fix’ feature. This allows borrowers to switch from one of our new discounted standard variable rate products to one of our fixed rate products without paying ERCs.

"This enables our customers to secure the finance they need now, monitor the market and then potentially fix at a rate that works for them. We know that the fluidity seen in the market recently means that some borrowers want to strike a balance between flexibility and certainty, which this feature provides.”

More like this
Latest from Commercial Reporter
Latest from Protection Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.