Paul Lewis joins The Money Group as mortgage club MD

The Money Group has appointed Paul Lewis as the managing director of its new mortgage club, TMG Club, which is set to launch in Q2.

Lewis joins from Mansfield Building Society, where he was head of intermediary sales. He instigated the Power Of 8 initiative which helped raise awareness of some of the niche lending opportunities that smaller building societies and specialist lenders can offer.

Scott Thorpe, director and co-founder of The Money Group said: “As brokers we understand what brokers want from a mortgage club, however just as important as that is recognising what the lenders are bringing to the table. It was essential to us to have someone come in and head up the Club that could also speak the language of a lender. For this reason the new club is launching with the hashtag #yourclub because it needs to be about both the lender and broker.

"The club ethos will be about the three Es - engage, educate and entertain. I cannot think of anyone currently working in the industry better placed than Paul Lewis to help us meet those three criteria."

Paul Lewis commented: “After hearing what TMG are looking to achieve in the next two years I could see that this was a once in a lifetime opportunity. My DNA has lending running through it and to hear the ideas and innovation as to how we could create a new club that was as much for the lenders as it is the brokers, I just couldn’t say no. I am at heart a collaborator and team player and this will be the ethos of what #yourclub will be all about. I want us to be able to add value to both sides of the equation and some of the innovative plans will hopefully help show the important role that clubs play in the industry."