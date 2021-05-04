FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Pepper appoints national accounts manager

4th May 2021
Pepper Money has appointed Daniel Wraith as national accounts development manager.

Daniel has more than 14 years’ experience in the mortgage market, having worked both as an adviser and in senior level strategic roles within lenders, clubs and networks. He has previously held roles at Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays, Primis and SimplyBiz.

Caroline Mirakian, head of national accounts at Pepper Money, commented: "I am really pleased to welcome Daniel to the team. We know there is a growing market of customers whose financial situation has become more complex as we emerge from this pandemic and we are working hard with all of our intermediary partners to ensure we are able to provide options for those customers whose circumstances don’t fit the high street.

“Developing strong partnerships is crucial to being able to deliver this environment of greater financial inclusion and Daniel has a great track record in a number of different roles, allowing him to acquire the experience and expertise we need to continue to develop our key national relationships and further grow our lending.”

Daniel Wraith added: “This move to Pepper Money feels like a defining moment in my career. I have enjoyed working within distribution, but working for a lender is where my true passion lies and Pepper is at the forefront of the specialist market with its forward thinking and fast paced approach.”

