Pepper cuts rates and improves LTVs in residential overhaul

Pepper Money has made a series of enhancements to its residential products, with rate reductions across the range, new criteria categories, and improved LTVs.

The specialist lender has introduced new LTV categories at 65% and 70%, with the lowest two-year fixed rate now available from 2.98%.

At 85% LTV, Pepper Money has introduced a range of two-year fixed rates, available from 4.28%, in response to growing customer demand for high LTVs over shorter terms. The lender has also re-introduced products at 80% LTV on the popular Pepper 24, including free valuation options.

For customers with more recent financial blips, Pepper Money has relaunced its Pepper 6 range, which can accept defaults and CCJs registered as recently as six months ago.

On top of these improvements, Pepper Money has increased the maximum LTV available on its range for customers on a debt management plan to 75%

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “We’re really excited to introduce such an extensive range of improvements to our residential products in order to support brokers and their customers in the run up to Christmas.

“What’s more, these changes are backed up by a speed of service that means we are currently within 24 hours at every stage of our process and, with a dedicated case owner accessible to brokers on every application, there is plenty of reason for festive cheer.”