FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Pepper cuts rates on almost-prime mortgages

Pepper Money has cut rates on its Pepper 60 and Pepper 48 mortgages for customers with minor credit impairments.

Related topics:  Mortgages,  adverse credit
Amy Loddington
11th May 2022
house graph grow cut

The lender has cut rates across the range and are available from 2.90% for a 2-year fixed rate up to 70% LTV on Pepper 60 (which is suitable for remortgage customers who haven’t had a default or CCJ in the last 60 months but may have unsecured missed payments over 12 months ago).

On Pepper 48 Light - for customers who haven’t had a default in the last 48 months and who have never had a CCJ - rates start at 3.00% and on Pepper 48, for customers that haven’t had a CCJ or default in the last 48 months, rates start at 3.05%.

Across the range, customers have fee-free options or, alternatively, fees start at £395 and the mortgages feature a free valuation, and £500 cashback to help pay towards legal costs.

Paul Adams, Sales Director at Pepper Money, said:

"Our Pepper 60 and Pepper 48 mortgages have been developed to help customers who just miss out on a high street mortgage. This is often because of a low credit score but can include other factors too such as complex incomes or level of current debt vs level of income. There are many circumstances in which Pepper Money can help almost prime customers. For example, we allow debt consolidation up to our maximum LTVs, for self-employed customers we only need one year trading, we also generally base affordability on their most recent years trading. In addition, we can take working income up to the age of 75 where this is plausible to do so which can be beneficial for some customers."

“One consistent theme with all of our customers is the need to deliver timely decisions and we continue to lead the market with our service levels. Usually, within 24 hours, we are able to assess documents, and undertake an underwriting assessment. And, on average, all calls are answered by our sales team or our case owners in less than one minute. With the introduction of AVMs, we are also proud of the fact our quickest completion took just five days. There are so many reasons to choose a Pepper mortgage for your almost prime customers.”

More like this
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.