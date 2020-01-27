Pepper launches buy-to-let affordability calculator

"Pepper Money’s new buy-to-let affordability calculator will help make the process easier for brokers to find the right deal for their clients"

Pepper Money has launched an online buy-to-let affordability calculator which provides brokers with accurate calculations for individual or limited company clients.

Last week, the lender entered the market for limited company buy-to-let with a range of two and five-year fixed rates.

Pepper Money also cut rates across its buy-to-let range and launched an option for free valuations on purchases and remortgages.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “The private rental sector has established itself as a significant contributor to the UK housing stock and so there will continue to be opportunities for landlords to make good investments in buy-to-let. Pepper Money’s new buy-to-let affordability calculator will help make the process easier for brokers to find the right deal for their clients and our limited company buy-to-let range will offer new options for the growing number of landlords who choose to hold their investment in an SPV.

“The new year is just a few weeks old and we have already made a number of improvements to our products and proposition at Pepper Money. This is a signal of our intent for 2020 as we will continue to increase our lending, work with more brokers, and help more customers achieve their objectives.”