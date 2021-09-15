FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Pepper launches new limited edition residential range

Rozi Jones
|
15th September 2021
Paul Adams Pepper
"We always look to offer the best rates we can and, on occasion, we are able to market very low rates for a limited period of time."

Pepper Money has launched a new range of limited edition residential products available up to 75% LTV.

The deals are being offered on Pepper 48 and Pepper 36, which are suitable for clients who haven’t had a CCJ or Default in 48 months or 36 months respectively.

The Pepper 48 product is available at 3.07% fixed for two years and 3.10% fixed for five years, while the Pepper 36 mortgage is available at 3.15% and 3.25% respectively. All include free valuations and a £995 completion fee.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “Our objective at Pepper Money is to make mortgages more inclusive to a broader group of customers. We look to achieve this through clear criteria, sympathetic underwriting and, of course, competitive pricing. We always look to offer the best rates we can and, on occasion, we are able to market very low rates for a limited period of time.

"We are sure these will prove popular with brokers and look forward to our new limited edition residential mortgages opening the door for even more customers.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.