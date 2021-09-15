Pepper launches new limited edition residential range

"We always look to offer the best rates we can and, on occasion, we are able to market very low rates for a limited period of time."

Pepper Money has launched a new range of limited edition residential products available up to 75% LTV.

The deals are being offered on Pepper 48 and Pepper 36, which are suitable for clients who haven’t had a CCJ or Default in 48 months or 36 months respectively.

The Pepper 48 product is available at 3.07% fixed for two years and 3.10% fixed for five years, while the Pepper 36 mortgage is available at 3.15% and 3.25% respectively. All include free valuations and a £995 completion fee.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “Our objective at Pepper Money is to make mortgages more inclusive to a broader group of customers. We look to achieve this through clear criteria, sympathetic underwriting and, of course, competitive pricing. We always look to offer the best rates we can and, on occasion, we are able to market very low rates for a limited period of time.

"We are sure these will prove popular with brokers and look forward to our new limited edition residential mortgages opening the door for even more customers.”