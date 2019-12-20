Pepper Money appoints head of national accounts

"We have ambitious and exciting plans as we head into 2020 and working closely with our distribution partners is critical to the success of those plans."

Pepper Money has appointed Caroline Mirakian as its new head of national accounts.

Caroline has held previous roles at Barclays, RBS and Lloyds Bank. She spent six years at Metro Bank, where she was head of key accounts and head of direct mortgages, and most recently held the role of head of intermediary distribution at Shawbrook Bank.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “We have ambitious and exciting plans as we head into 2020 and working closely with our distribution partners is critical to the success of those plans. So, it’s great news that we have recruited Caroline to head up our national accounts at Pepper Money. Caroline has a huge amount of experience in this area of the industry, strong connections and an excellent reputation. I look forward to working with her on taking our strategy to market and delivering another year of exceptional growth.”

Caroline Mirakian commented: "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Pepper Money, at a time when it has some very exciting and ambitious plans ahead, to help deliver specialist solutions to more customers who are often turned away by high street lenders. The opportunity to be part of Pepper Money’s growth journey, as well as help further strengthen its intermediary relationships, was one that I just could not pass up. I'm really looking forward to getting started, ensuring our broker partners remain at the heart of all our future developments and growth aspirations. Here's to a very exciting 2020!"