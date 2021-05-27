FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Pepper Money enhances broker telephone support

Rozi Jones
|
27th May 2021
"Where brokers do speak to their dedicated underwriting specialist, we often see applications go through quicker and with fewer requests for supporting documentation"

Pepper Money has enhanced its broker telephone support, making it quicker and easier for brokers to speak directly with their dedicated case owner.

Brokers can now connect directly to their case owner when they call Pepper, simply by providing the final six digits of their application reference number when requested to do so by the specialist lender’s telephone system.

Pepper gives all brokers a dedicated case owner on every application, who are all underwriting specialists, and brokers are encouraged to contact them to discuss the details of their application.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, commented: “Direct contact with underwriters is an important part of our proposition at Pepper Money and where brokers do speak to their dedicated underwriting specialist, we often see applications go through quicker and with fewer requests for supporting documentation as they have an opportunity to discuss the details of a case.

“Our latest service enhancement simply makes it quicker and easier for brokers to speak directly with their case owner as our telephone system will direct the call to the appropriate person based on the broker providing the final digits of the application reference. This is another example of Pepper Money working hard to make it even easier for brokers to place their specialist mortgage applications.”

