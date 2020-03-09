Pepper launches residential affordability calculator

"By entering just a few details, brokers can quickly get accurate information about how much their clients are able to borrow across our range of products."

Pepper Money has launched a residential affordability calculator on its website.

The new calculator provides brokers with accurate calculations of how much their clients are able to borrow, including those who are self-employed, work as contractors or earn complex or multiple sources of income.

The new tool complements Pepper's buy-to-let affordability calculator, which launched last month.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “A growing number of people are earning bonuses and overtime, multiple income sources or working on a contractor or self-employed basis. This can make it more difficult for brokers to understand how much their clients wanted to borrow, so we have made the process much easier with the launch of our simple online calculator.

“By entering just a few details, brokers can quickly get accurate information about how much their clients are able to borrow across our range of products. And this means that brokers can provide clients with more clarity and more certainty. This is just one of the ways that we are making it easier for brokers to do business. We have already introduced a buy-to-let affordability calculator and electronic ID verification so far this year, and we have plans for many more enhancements in the coming months.”