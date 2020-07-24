Pepper signs servicing deal with new later life mortgage lender

"It is also our first client focusing solely on later life lending, which represents a new product discipline for Pepper UK"

Pepper UK has been appointed by recently launched later life mortgage lender, LiveMore Capital, to provide end-to-end servicing for its portfolio of retirement interest-only mortgages.

Pepper UK currently manages more than £16bn of assets for UK lenders and has nearly 18 years’ experience in the industry. The servicing team will act as a white-label servicer for LiveMore Capital.

Livemore Capital recently launched with a new product offering for customers aged 55 and over who want to release capital from their homes, can afford to make mortgage payments, and would like to avoid a traditional equity release facility.

Livemore Capital is the first client of Pepper UK that focuses solely on later life lending and this launch also marks its first remote launch for a new client.

Gerry McHugh, CEO of Pepper UK, said: “We’re excited about our partnership with LiveMore Capital for a number of reasons. First, LiveMore Capital is an innovator in the lending space and aligns with our approach in bringing together traditional values and technical innovation to improve the customer experience. It is also our first client focusing solely on later life lending, which represents a new product discipline for Pepper UK, and this is our first remote launch for a new client. This is particularly pleasing as it’s a clear demonstration of our ability to maintain focus on clients and customers and continue to grow our business by delivering a first-rate proposition, even amidst the challenges of Covid-19.”

Leon Diamond, CEO of LiveMore Capital, added: “Customer experience is an important consideration for any lender, and even more so when you are a new lender with an appetite to disrupt the market. So, it was important that we chose the right partner to deliver our customer experience, and I have every confidence that our relationship with Pepper UK will be a long and successful one.”