FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Platform announces 0.79% 2-year fix in rate cuts

Amy Loddington
|
17th September 2021
houses london

The Co-op's intermediary brand Platform has announced a range of interest rate reductions to a number of its mortgage products, with reductions of up to 0.32%.

Highlights of the range include 2-year fixed rates from 1.97% at 90% LTV to 0.79% at 60% LTV - both with £250 cashback. The 60% LTV product carries a t £1,499 fee, while the 90% at 1.97% and the 85% at 1.61% carry a £999 fee.

Two 5-year fixed rates have also been highlighted by the lender - a 90% LTV product at 2.61%, with £999 fee and £250 cashback, and an 85% LTV product at 2.64% with no fee and £1000 cashback.

Fred Sharp, Director of Mortgage Distribution at The Co-operative Bank said:

“We continue to review our product range to ensure that we’re offering the most competitive rates and best value mortgage options for our broker partners who are still working tirelessly to support the demand from homebuyers and those looking to make the most of this low mortgage rate environment.  We continue to make changes across our product offering to ensure we have great options available for a range of buyer profiles with cashback of up to £1,000 available on select mortgages.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.