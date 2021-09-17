Platform announces 0.79% 2-year fix in rate cuts

The Co-op's intermediary brand Platform has announced a range of interest rate reductions to a number of its mortgage products, with reductions of up to 0.32%.

Highlights of the range include 2-year fixed rates from 1.97% at 90% LTV to 0.79% at 60% LTV - both with £250 cashback. The 60% LTV product carries a t £1,499 fee, while the 90% at 1.97% and the 85% at 1.61% carry a £999 fee.

Two 5-year fixed rates have also been highlighted by the lender - a 90% LTV product at 2.61%, with £999 fee and £250 cashback, and an 85% LTV product at 2.64% with no fee and £1000 cashback.

Fred Sharp, Director of Mortgage Distribution at The Co-operative Bank said:

“We continue to review our product range to ensure that we’re offering the most competitive rates and best value mortgage options for our broker partners who are still working tirelessly to support the demand from homebuyers and those looking to make the most of this low mortgage rate environment. We continue to make changes across our product offering to ensure we have great options available for a range of buyer profiles with cashback of up to £1,000 available on select mortgages.”