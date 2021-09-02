Positive Lending launches new intermediary promise

"Alongside our exclusive products, we know that it’s the great service we provide that really makes the difference so we’re proud to be able to guarantee this Positive Promise to intermediaries."

Positive Lending has launched its 'Positive Promise' to mortgage intermediaries.

When submitting specialist residential and buy-to-let mortgages to Positive Lending, the firm is committing to lower packager fees, fast commission payments, speed of service around communication, DIPs and case processing and regular and automated updates to all of their intermediaries in a case summary email that is issued as a weekly report to their brokers.

Paul McGonigle, chief executive at Positive Lending, said: “At Positive we exist to provide excellent customer outcomes and genuine value to financial intermediaries. Alongside our exclusive products, we know that it’s the great service we provide that really makes the difference so we’re proud to be able to guarantee this Positive Promise to intermediaries.

"During 2020 when the specialist market softened, we invested in our technology platform to speed up the response to new cases and provide automatic case updates for brokers. All employees were fully working from August and were cross trained to learn the new systems and KPIs for the business. An investment in personnel has meant that we have also recruited another seven individuals to the business in six months. Putting this on paper was always a risk as we are baring our soul on our service proposition – it is not just an internal statement - and there is always the risk that you can be shot at if you miss the goal, so to speak. But reviewing the data in the most challenging times suggests that we can stand up to deliver this proposition seamlessly. It is testament to the team that they have taken our values to heart and strive to deliver these – even in challenging times such as the home working environments in Q1 and part of Q2.”