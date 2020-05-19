FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Precise and OneSavings Bank increase LTVs to 75%

75% LTV is now available on residential and buy-to-let lending.

Rozi Jones
|
19th May 2020
Alan Cleary Precise
"We’ve made great efforts to be transparent with our brokers, with regards to our lending appetite, to manage their expectations "

The lending brands of OneSavings Bank - including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries, Precise Mortgages and InterBay Commercial - have launched new product ranges following the news that physical valuations can take place in England.

OSB has increased the maximum LTV to 75% across its buy-to-let ranges and says the move represents the "initial phase of a structured rollout plan".

The new ranges apply to products such as HMOs (up to 6 beds), MUFBs for remortgages, and for limited companies. 75% LTV is also now available on residential lending and Precise Mortgages has resumed Help to Buy lending.

Existing pipeline cases will continue to be honoured, provided that the application has progressed to valuation stage, fits the new criteria and fees have already been paid.

Alan Cleary, managing director of OneSavings Bank, said: “Whilst it’s been an odd and unsettling time, I’ve been especially proud of the efforts that the OneSavings Bank team has made to ensure a level of business continuity for our intermediary partners during the lockdown period. Being agile enough to come out so quickly with a new 75% LTV offering is a great testimony to their dedication.

“A return to physical valuations is obviously a really positive step for the market and we know from our regular conversations with brokers that it was absolutely vital we were up and running as soon as these were possible. We’ve made great efforts to be transparent with our brokers, with regards to our lending appetite, to manage their expectations and also demonstrate that we can move quickly in response to the changing market.

“It’s more important than ever for us to work closely with our brokers to help them guide customers through the new complexities that Covid-19 has brought to the market whilst continuing to innovate and offer lending solutions that work for them.

“But I emphasise that this is only the start of the journey and if the UK’s recovery continues on this trajectory then we intend to move forward at pace.”

