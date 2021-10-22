Precise appoints new BDM for South and West London

"His appointment completes a fantastic set of business development managers for our intermediary partners within the M25"

Precise Mortgages has appointed a new business development manager to strengthen its support for intermediaries in the South and West London areas.

Zouhair Mihramane brings a wealth of experience to the position after nearly a decade working in various roles with Lloyds Banking Group, culminating in a five year stint as a BDM for Halifax and Scottish Widows.

The lender has appointed Zouhair to support brokers in the Bromley, Croydon, Dartford, Kingston-upon-Thames, South East London, Sutton, Twickenham and Southall areas (excluding the SE1 and SW south of the river postcodes).

Zouhair said: “It’s an area of the country I’m already very familiar with, and it’s great that I can continue helping brokers who I’ve supported over the years, as well as building relationships with firms I’ve never worked with before.

“As a BDM who’s passionate about helping brokers meet their customers’ needs and grow their businesses, I’m looking forward to helping them make the most of the opportunities in the specialist lending market, as well as making Precise Mortgages their go-to lender of choice.”

James Forth, Precise's national sales manager, added: “I’m delighted to have Zouhair on board. He’s an exciting new addition and brings a significant level of experience to the table.

“His appointment completes a fantastic set of business development managers for our intermediary partners within the M25, with Hayley Evans covering Central London and Amanda Lammers covering North and East London.”