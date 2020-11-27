FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Precise relaunches refurbishment buy-to-let proposition

Rozi Jones
|
27th November 2020
construction development hammer nails
"Landlords have traditionally faced difficulty in securing finance to refurbish a property before letting it out."

Precise Mortgages has relaunched its refurbishment buy-to-let proposition.

Refurbishment buy-to-let is designed to help landlords maximise their rental yields by refurbishing a property before renting it out, as well as enabling them to take value from the property to reinvest elsewhere.

The proposition includes a bridging product with rates from 0.54% per month, followed by an exit onto a long-term buy-to-let mortgage, which does not need to be repaid whilst the refurbishment works are being completed.

Landlords can borrow up to 65% LTV on the bridge and 75% of the post-works valuation on the exit buy-to-let mortgage to help borrowers maximise cash flow.

One application form will produce two offers (one for the bridge and one for the buy-to-let), as well as two procuration fees.

Adrian Moloney, group sales director at OneSavings Bank, said: “The relaunch of our popular refurbishment buy-to-let proposition demonstrates how committed we are to supporting the market and our broker partners.

“Landlords have traditionally faced difficulty in securing finance to refurbish a property before letting it out. Refurbishment buy-to-let enables them to do so by bringing together the flexibility of bridging finance together with the surety of an exit onto a long-term buy to let once the improvement work has been completed, provided the property meets the expected valuation following refurbishment.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.