Mortgages

Primis adds Ipswich BS to lender panel

Rozi Jones
23rd July 2021
Primis Mortgage Network has added Ipswich Building Society, soon to rebrand as Suffolk Building Society, to its lending panel.

This move will provide Ipswich Building Society products to all of Primis’s intermediary members across the UK.

Charlotte Grimshaw, head of intermediary relations at Ipswich Building Society, said: “I’m extremely pleased to announce we’re partnering with Primis Mortgage Network. It’s a network that’s been on our radar for some time, thanks to its strong reputation in the industry, and the level of support it provides to its brokers. Joining the Primis lender panel is a key part of our distribution expansion strategy, so we look forward to supporting them and their intermediaries.

“Primis is facilitated by market-leading technology, and we believe we can complement this with our personal approach and manual underwriting system, considering every application individually, taking personal circumstances into account and assessing each case on its merits. We strongly believe that this combination of technology with the addition of real human expertise is very powerful and together we will be well-placed to assist with those clients who are underserved by high street lenders.”

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis Mortgage Network, said: “Ensuring our advisers are equipped to assist with complex cases is a top priority for Primis. Our expert product desk already helps advisers to place unusual or complex cases, and so we’re excited to announce this partnership with Ipswich Building Society as an extension of that approach.”

