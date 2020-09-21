Primis adds Pepper Money to lender panel

"More customers are finding that their needs are best met by a specialist lender that is able to take a pragmatic approach to recent changes in their circumstances."

Primis Mortgage Network has added Pepper Money to its lender panel.

Primis members will now have access to Pepper’s residential and buy-to-let mortgage ranges, which are available to self-employed customers, borrowers with recent incidents of adverse credit, and those with multiple or complex sources of income.

Primis advisers will also have access to Pepper Money’s new Pepper Light mortgage range launched earlier this summer. This is available to customers who have experienced defaults, missed payments or arrears, but who have received no County Court Judgement (CCJs).

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis, commented: “The property market is buoyant at the moment and more customers are finding that their needs are best met by a specialist lender that is able to take a pragmatic approach to recent changes in their circumstances. As a big champion of the specialist market, welcoming Pepper Money onto the Primis panel will be greatly welcomed by our members and we are confident that it will ensure more of our AR firms can continue supporting their specialist customers with the tailored lending solutions they require. As such, enhancing our specialist proposition will continue to be a key focus for us over the coming months.”

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, added: “We live in uncertain times, but one thing that is certain is that more mortgage applicants have more complex circumstances as a result of Covid-19 and this will lead to brokers working with more lenders that take a hands-on approach.

“At Pepper Money, we review each case on its own merits and our lending decisions are made by a team of skilled underwriters who are empowered to look beyond a client’s credit score and look for reasons to lend based on their individual circumstances. This approach will be hugely beneficial to members of Primis Mortgage Network in the current environment, as so many of their clients will have experienced financial difficulty and missed credit payments in recent months.”