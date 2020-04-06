Primis launches Covid-19 support hub for AR firms

"It is imperative that brokers have the necessary tools and support in place to help them manage their business, staff and clients from their homes."

Primis Mortgage Network has launched a new support hub within its CRM system, Toolbox, to help its AR firms during the Covid-19 crisis.

The newly created support hub will include real time information on both lender and market updates, including the latest product rate and criteria changes and the most recent government guidelines regarding Covid-19.

The hub will be available to Primis brokers 24/7 and updated accordingly as the current situation progresses.

Additionally, Toolbox will provide members with a simple user interface allowing them to communicate with clients and manage their existing cases easily and efficiently whilst working from home.

Primis advisers will also be able to continue accessing mortgage criteria search system, Knowledge Bank, allowing them to search over 102,000 different criteria from over 200 lenders.

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis, commented: “During the Covid-19 crisis, it is imperative that brokers have the necessary tools and support in place to help them manage their business, staff and clients from their homes. With the market changing daily, the launch of our new support hub within Toolbox will provide all of our AR firms with access to live information on lenders and wider industry news that can assist them in their conversations with clients. With the support of the new hub, we are confident that our advisers will feel more confident in continuing to secure positive outcomes for their customers throughout the ongoing crisis.

“Having complete ownership of Toolbox, as well as access to a wealth of in-house expertise, will allow us to continually adapt and update the system to a high standard as market changes continue to come into force. This will ensure that our advisers have the most up-to-date information at their fingertips to help them succeed in the current climate. Over the coming weeks and months, we will also review the new support hub on a continual basis in addition to our Toolbox system to ensure that both are at the best possible standard to help our brokers boost their business – reinforcing our commitment to championing advisers and the service they provide to customers.”