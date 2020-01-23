Primis launches new packager panel for 2020

"With the backing of the new panel, more of our advisers will have the content and tools they need in order to offer a variety of solutions for their customers"

Primis Mortgage Network has refreshed its packager panel for adviser members following an extensive review.

New and reappointed members include four specialist finance lenders, four second-charge lenders and four commercial lenders.

The residential, buy-to-let and bridging firms include BuildLoan, Impact Specialist Finance, Complete, and Crystal Specialist Finance.

Second charge specialists comprise Loan.co.uk, Vantage Finance, The Loan Partnership, and The Loans Engine.

For commercial lending, Primis has partnered with Optimum Commercial, Vantage Finance, White Rose Finance, and Signature Financial Services.

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis, commented: “The launch of our refreshed packager panel comes as consumer demand for specialist, second-charge and commercial lending solutions continues to grow.

"Reviewing our panel to ensure that the Primis proposition reflects the growing levels of demand from customers will be invaluable for brokers looking to generate new or further business opportunities. With the backing of the new panel, more of our advisers will have the content and tools they need in order to offer a variety of solutions for their customers that they currently cannot provide.

"We are confident that with the panel’s new level of service, accessibility and innovation, our intermediary members up and down the UK will be able to achieve even bigger and better things over the coming months!”