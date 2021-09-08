FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Principality appoints BDM for North Wales and border regions

Rozi Jones
|
8th September 2021
Dafydd Pritchard Principality
"My key priority will be to engage with brokers across the regions and build strong business relationships, helping brokers to achieve their clients mortgage ambitions."

Principality Building Society has appointed a business development manager for North Wales and the border regions.

Dafydd Pritchard, who brings with him over 34 years’ experience in the financial services industry, will be providing support to the Society’s broker network in North Wales, Cheshire and Shropshire, as well as Stoke-on-Trent.

Dafydd worked at Principality for nine years as a branch manager, as well as holding roles as a mortgage adviser and financial adviser with HSBC.

The Society currently offers residential, buy-to-let and holiday let products as well as Help to Buy and a joint borrower sole proprietor offering to support the first-time buyer market.

Dafydd Pritchard said: "I’m delighted to be joining the intermediaries team at Principality. My key priority will be to engage with brokers across the regions and build strong business relationships, helping brokers to achieve their clients mortgage ambitions."

Helen Lewis, national account manager at Principality, added: "Dafydd’s wealth of experience and sound knowledge of Principality products and the mortgage market, will allow him to support brokers needs in the best possible way in these regions."

