Principality expands broker support team

Principality Building Society has made two new appointments to its business development team.

Chris Jeacott will be assisting brokers based in London and the South East. His experience in the mortgage market includes roles at L&C Mortgages as well as his previous position as a mortgage adviser at Principality Building Society.

Jon Parry, who brings with him over eight years of experience, will be covering the South and West Wales area.

The Society currently offers residential, buy-to-let and holiday let products with a maximum LTV of 80%.

Chris Jeacott, BDM for London and South East, said: "I Iook forward to working with brokers in London and the South East to help them achieve their clients’ mortgage ambitions as the market begins to reopen. My previous experience within Principality and as a broker puts me in a strong position to support our valued network."

Helen Lewis, national account manager at Principality Intermediaries, added: "We’re delighted to welcome both Chris and Jon to the intermediary team. Both Chris and Jon bring with them sound knowledge of the mortgage market and Principality proposition, allowing them to support brokers in the best possible way."