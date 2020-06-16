FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Principality expands broker support team

The Society currently offers residential, buy-to-let and holiday let products with a maximum LTV of 80%.

Rozi Jones
|
16th June 2020
Principality
"Both Chris and Jon bring with them sound knowledge of the mortgage market and Principality proposition, allowing them to support brokers in the best possible way."

Principality Building Society has made two new appointments to its business development team.

Chris Jeacott will be assisting brokers based in London and the South East. His experience in the mortgage market includes roles at L&C Mortgages as well as his previous position as a mortgage adviser at Principality Building Society.

Jon Parry, who brings with him over eight years of experience, will be covering the South and West Wales area.

The Society currently offers residential, buy-to-let and holiday let products with a maximum LTV of 80%.

Chris Jeacott, BDM for London and South East, said: "I Iook forward to working with brokers in London and the South East to help them achieve their clients’ mortgage ambitions as the market begins to reopen. My previous experience within Principality and as a broker puts me in a strong position to support our valued network."

Helen Lewis, national account manager at Principality Intermediaries, added: "We’re delighted to welcome both Chris and Jon to the intermediary team. Both Chris and Jon bring with them sound knowledge of the mortgage market and Principality proposition, allowing them to support brokers in the best possible way."

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.