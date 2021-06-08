Proportunity becomes latest IMLA associate member

"Amidst an unprecedented period, we are pleased to bring to market a creative solution for those wanting to buy a home."

Proportunity Loans is the latest business to join the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA).

Proportunity is a specialist mortgage lender which aims to help aspiring homeowners access homeownership by providing a second charge top-up loan, akin to Help to Buy but regulated and available on any eligible home.

The addition of Proportunity Loans as an associate member means IMLA’s membership now spans 44 banks, building societies and specialist lenders, along with 12 associated mortgage service providers.

Kate Davies, executive director of IMLA, commented: “Proportunity offers an innovative solution to aspiring homeowners aimed at helping them to meet affordability requirements, an issue faced by many since the introduction of the Mortgage Market Review in 2014. We are delighted to welcome them into membership and look forward to hearing more from the team at IMLA’s upcoming meetings and roundtable sessions.”

Vadim Toader, CEO and co-founder of Proportunity, added: “Amidst an unprecedented period, we are pleased to bring to market a creative solution for those wanting to buy a home. As part of our brand journey, we are excited to have joined IMLA’s membership, which will provide significant opportunity to collaborate with the wider market. We look forward to meeting with IMLA’s wider membership over the coming months.”