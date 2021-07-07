FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Reliance Bank enhances shared ownership range

Rozi Jones
|
7th July 2021
Gareth Byrne Reliance Bank
Reliance Bank has enhanced its shared ownership mortgage range with a new product and new cashback incentive.

 

A new two-year fixed rate is available at 3.49% up to 90% LTV with no product fee.

Additionally, the Bank has introduced a £250 cashback incentive for customers borrowing £50,000 or more, which will be paid to the customer within 60 days of completion.

Gareth Byrne, head of mortgages at Reliance Bank, said: “I am really proud that Reliance Bank now offer a £250 cashback incentive to customers who are looking to buy their home under the shared ownership scheme with a housing association.”

