Remortgage rate war hotting up as lenders launch sub-1% deals: Moneyfacts

Various lenders have launched "attention-grabbing sub-1% mortgage deals" in recent weeks to entice new borrowers, according to the latest Moneyfacts analysis.

Moneyfacts says "the mortgage rate war could just be hotting up", as borrowers who can secure a sub-1% deal could make "staggering" savings compared to staying on an SVR. The difference between the lowest directly available initial rate on the market (a two-year fixed rate of 0.91%) and the average SVR of 4.40% is 3.49%, which could equate to a difference in monthly payments of over £350.

Borrowers coming to the end of a two-year fixed rate deal from 2019 (with an average rate of 2.49%) could be facing a hike of 1.91% if they now revert to an SVR, which could result in monthly payment increases of £204 if they do not secure a new deal.

Those who took a five-year fixed rate deal in 2016 at any loan-to-value can now secure an average five-year fixed rate of 2.78% - 0.35% lower than when they last locked in to a deal, and 1.62% less than they would be looking at if they were to revert to the average SVR. In real terms, if they secure a new deal at 2.78%, they could reduce their outgoings on mortgage payments by around £175 per month compared to letting their mortgage roll over onto the SVR. Over the 60 months of a typical five-year fixed deal, that could equate to a total of over £10,000* saved.

Eleanor Williams, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “While undoubtedly the pandemic has had a polarising impact on many households and their income levels, our research shows that for eligible borrowers, this could be a prime time to consider a new mortgage. This is particularly true if a borrower is on an SVR, as the difference in monthly repayment between being on the current lowest directly available fixed rate on our records of 0.91%, compared to the average SVR of 4.40%, could work out over £350 per month, or an eye-watering £8,500 if on the revert rate for 24-months – the typical term of a two-year fixed rate.

“After an unprecedented 18-months in the mortgage sector, some positivity is beginning to become evident with month-on-month falls in average fixed rates and record-low fixed rate deals launched recently. Despite the volatility seen in the market since 2020, those who have a five-year fixed rate which is now maturing may be pleasantly surprised that based on the average five-year fixed rate of 2.78%, they may be able to secure a lower rate now than they did in 2016, even if they are not in the lower LTV brackets. Those who are coming off a two-year fixed rate deal may be disheartened to see that the equivalent average fixed rate has risen by 0.06% compared to what they may have secured in 2019, but when compared to the average SVR, if they fall onto a revert rate, they may face an increase of nearly 2% in rate – which could equate to £204 per month, or over a 24-month term of a deal, they could be paying out over £4,800 more in payments."