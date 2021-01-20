FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Roma Finance increases maximum LTV to 75%

Rozi Jones
|
20th January 2021
Roma Finance has increased its maximum LTV and will now consider applications up to 75% on residential bridging finance. This is a 5% increase on previous products and back to pre-Covid levels.

In addition, Roma has streamlined processes further and will now allow selected packagers to instruct their own valuations. Roma says this will allow completions to take place at increased speed and give packagers more control.

Nick Jones, commercial director of Roma Finance, said: “We are an incredibly intermediary focused business and I am proud of our culture and the way in which the Roma Finance team has supported all our stakeholders including customers, intermediaries, solicitors, surveyors and valuers throughout 2020.

"In 2021, it is essential we continue to make advances with products, processes and technology to maintain the speed intermediaries and customers need for their property investments. These enhancements will allow more customers to access short term finance and enable even faster case processing and completions.”

