Roma Finance joins Knowledge Bank

Bridging, buy-to-let and development finance lender, Roma Finance, has added its criteria to the Knowledge Bank platform.

The criteria search system holds the full criteria of over 200 lenders and has over 100,000 individual pieces of criteria.

Roma Finance has operated in the UK bridging finance market for over ten years, providing finance for property projects such as renovations, change of use, property auction purchases and ground-up developments.

Roma offers a five-year term mortgage which allows borrowers to transition from a bridging loan to a term product, to acquire investment property, or to exit a bridging loan.

Scott Marshall, managing director at Roma Finance, said: “We’re delighted to join the Knowledge Bank system so that introducers can search and quickly find our competitive bridging and development products at their fingertips. As we look to extend our distribution in the market Knowledge Bank is the logical partner to help us reach a wider audience.”

Nicola Firth, CEO and Founder of Knowledge Bank, added: “I’m very pleased to welcome Roma Finance to the growing number of bridging lenders on our system. They’re a terrific addition to our roster and I’m sure that our brokers will find Roma’s criteria help them achieve a greater number of positive outcomes for their clients.”