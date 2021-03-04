Roma Finance partners with Twenty7Tec

"Using technology to enhance the initial decision making process around product selection allows the Roma team to concentrate on the more subjective decisions"

Roma Finance has partnered with Twenty7Tec to offer its bridging products to more intermediaries.

Using CloudTwenty7’s SOURCE module, Twenty7Tec users will now be able to quickly and accurately identify the Roma Finance product best suited to their customer’s needs.

Roma recently reduced rates across its bridging range including standard residential, refurbishment, semi-commercial and commercial.

Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma, commented: “Partnering with innovative sourcers like Twenty7Tec is a natural progression for us. Using technology to enhance the initial decision making process around product selection allows the Roma team to concentrate on the more subjective decisions as the case progresses, acting with flexibility and customer centricity.”

Nathan Reilly, head of lender relationships at Twenty7Tec, added: "Supporting the specialist lending market and removing complexity through technology and innovation has always been important to us at Twenty7Tec. With this in mind, we’re delighted that CloudTwenty7 users can now utilise our comprehensive range of specialist filters to source Roma Finance products."