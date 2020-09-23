FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Roma secures new buy-to-let funding and expands team

Rozi Jones
|
23rd September 2020
Emma Barker Roma
"The additional funding is fantastic news and will allow us to continue our growth with a secure partner."

Roma Finance has announced the agreement of new funding for its buy-to-let proposition.

The lender has made an agreement to double the lending facility with Cambridge Building Society to grow the medium term buy-to-let proposition which was launched in 2019.

Roma has also appointed Emma Barker as a senior underwriter.Emma joins Roma Finance from Together, where she’s spent the last 20 years of her career.

Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma Finance, said: “On a personal note, I am delighted to welcome Emma to the team. She is a fantastic underwriter, creates strong relationships and will bring a great deal of ‘know how’ to the business.

"In addition, the additional funding is fantastic news and will allow us to continue our growth with a secure partner.”

