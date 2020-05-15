Saffron BS launches mortgage brokerage service

"We already work very closely with our network of intermediaries, who are essential partners in helping the majority of our customers benefit from our innovative mortgage products."

Saffron Building Society has announced the launch of Saffron Mortgage Finders, a mortgage brokerage service which provides specialist advice on mortgage and mortgage protection products from over 50 lenders.

A wholly owned subsidiary of the building society, Saffron Mortgage Finders (SMF) will operate as an appointed representative of Openwork, who will provide the mortgage panel, systems support, and regulatory approval required.

SMF will predominantly be phone-based, but meetings will also be available at a Saffron Building Society branch, or the customer’s workplace, if requested.

Colin Field, director of Saffron Mortgage Finders, commented: “At Saffron Building Society, we have been dedicated to putting our customers at the very heart of every decision we have made for over 170 years. We are passionate about developing solutions to not only provide them with the right products for their needs, but also to accommodate their lifestyles. Considering options from 50 of the UK’s best known and most innovative lenders and offering support from a dedicated broker throughout the application process, Saffron Mortgage Finders is another means of allowing us to continue to offer our customers excellent customer service.

“We already work very closely with our network of intermediaries, who are essential partners in helping the majority of our customers benefit from our innovative mortgage products. The Saffron Mortgage Finders service will allow us to reach even more consumers, helping them to find a house to call theirs and the protection to ensure they can remain in it too.”