Mortgages

Saffron cuts mortgage rates by over 1%

A two-year fixed rate has been reduced from 2.50% to 1.47%.

Rozi Jones
|
12th May 2020
Saffron Building Society has reduced rates across its owner occupied mortgage products by up to 1.03%.

A two-year fixed rate has been reduced from 2.50% to 1.47% and a five-year fix is now available at 1.77%, down from 2.50%.

All products are available up to 80% LTV or 70% interest-only, with free valuation.

The Society has also extended its end term dates til the 30th of September.

Alongside the changes, Saffron has announced the appointment of John Penberthy-Smith as its new chief commercial officer.

John has previous experience at The Money Advice Service, Eircom Group, Three Mobile, Vodafone and, most recently, as customer director at Harpenden Building Society.

John commented: “I’m excited to have joined Saffron Building Society during such an ambitious period, which has opened up a wealth of opportunities for innovation and further strengthening our offering. I’m looking forward to harnessing my team’s expertise to continue delivering our bold, transformational agenda and ensuring that our customers remain at the very heart of everything we do.”

