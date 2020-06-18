FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Saffron launches 95% LTV broker exclusives

Rozi Jones
|
18th June 2020
puzzle piece partnership
"The first-time buyer market offers huge commercial potential for brokers. Here at Saffron, we’re here to help them tap into it, with products that will allow them to offer targeted support for these clients."

Saffron Building Society has launched four broker-exclusive mortgage products at 95% LTV.

The products are available fixed for two, three or five years with free valuations and no arrangement fee.

One of the products available is Saffron’s joint borrower sole proprietor mortgage and all four products allow buyers’ close family members to provide further financial support, accepting gifted deposits.

The range will be available from today for a limited duration only.

John Penberthy-Smith, chief commercial officer at Saffron Building Society, commented: “The first-time buyer market offers huge commercial potential for brokers. Here at Saffron, we’re here to help them tap into it, with products that will allow them to offer targeted support for these clients.

“These four products, designed to cater to first-time buyers’ unique needs, will help them to do just that.”

